UK Bases in the Spotlight: Defense Strategy Unveiled

The UK government has confirmed that its Akrotiri airbase in Cyprus will not participate in a defensive agreement with the U.S. to use British bases for military operations. This decision came after discussions between Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides.

Following an Iranian drone attack in Cyprus, the UK stressed it will bolster preventive measures for the island's security. However, RAF Akrotiri will not be involved in the UK's defense collaboration with the U.S., which allows the use of other UK bases for retaliatory measures against Iranian missile threats.

Despite recent tensions, British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper emphasized the UK's policy remains defensive, aiming for a quick resolution to prevent escalation. The directive underscores the UK's commitment to avoid entanglement in broader conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)