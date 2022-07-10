Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; China's Shanghai says new Omicron subvariant found and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says

France's HAS health authority on Friday recommended widening the vaccination campaign against monkeypox, saying that those most exposed to the risk of contracting the virus through sexual relations should receive an innocculation. "Men who have sexual relationships with other men and trans people who have multiple sexual partners" should be vaccinated, the HAS said, as well as people engaged in prostitution or otherwise working in "sexual consumption areas".

China's Shanghai says new Omicron subvariant found

The city of Shanghai has discovered a COVID-19 case involving a new subvariant Omicron BA.5.2.1, an official told a briefing on Sunday, signaling the complications China faces to keep up with new mutations as it pursues its "zero-COVID" policy. The case, found in the financial district of Pudong on July 8, was linked with a case from overseas, said Zhao Dandan, vice-director of the city's health commission.

Kenya, World Health Organization launch emergency hub

The Kenyan government and World Health Organization on Saturday launched a medical emergency hub in Nairobi, the first in a network of African centers they say will hasten responses to regional emergencies. The facility will include a training center, house a cadre of professionals that can respond to a medical emergency within its first 24 hours, and stockpiles of medical equipment.

U.S. FDA grants full approval to Pfizer COVID vaccine for ages 12-15

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it has granted full approval to Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents aged between 12 and 15 years. The vaccine, sold under the brand name Comirnaty for adults, has been available under an emergency use authorization since May 2021 for the 12-15 age group. It will now be sold under the same brand name for adolescents as well.

China reports 420 new COVID cases for July 9 vs 455 a day earlier

China reported 420 new COVID-19 infections on July 9, down from 455 a day earlier, according to data published by the National Health Commission on Sunday. The total included 319 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately, while 76 were imported and the rest local transmissions.

Macau shuts casinos and other businesses to contain the COVID outbreak

Macau will shut almost all commercial and industrial businesses including its casinos for one week from Monday, as authorities race to curb a surge of COVID-19 infections in the world's biggest gambling hub. Essential services including hotels, supermarkets and pharmacies will however remain open, city officials said as they announced the measures at a press conference on Saturday.

Abbott says it has reopened the Michigan baby formula plant

Abbott Laboratories has reopened its Sturgis, Michigan baby formula plant, which was shut last month due to heavy rains, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Saturday. Abbott resumed operations on July 1 and has started producing specialty baby formula EleCare.

Hong Kong mulls China-style COVID code system - newspaper

Hong Kong is considering to implement a health code system similar to China to fight Covid infections without tightening social-distancing measures, the South China Morning Post reported https://bit.ly/3OYK8uT on Sunday citing new Secretary for Health Lo Chung-Mau. Lo dismissed the concerns on the proposed measure to be unpopular with the residents of Hong Kong, arguing it would enhance the freedoms of uninfected residents, the newspaper said citing the health secretary's comments on a TV program.

