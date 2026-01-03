Left Menu

Shreyas Iyer Aims for Remarkable Comeback in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Indian cricket player Shreyas Iyer will return to competitive cricket after overcoming a spleen injury. He will play for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but his availability for the series against New Zealand depends on his fitness levels. Iyer's return is a significant step in his recovery journey.

Updated: 03-01-2026 12:11 IST
Shreyas Iyer, the Indian cricketer, is poised to make a comeback after a long hiatus due to a spleen injury sustained last October. He will represent Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Himachal Pradesh. However, his involvement in the upcoming series against New Zealand remains contingent upon meeting fitness standards.

The injury occurred during the third and final ODI match against Australia in Sydney, where Iyer suffered spleen laceration and internal bleeding, leading to hospitalization. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced his release in early November, marking the start of his rehabilitation journey.

A BCCI official from the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru confirmed that the 31-year-old managed to complete his first 50-overs RTP (return to play) match on January 2, 2026. He is scheduled to feature on January 6th in his second RTP match before receiving final fitness clearance. Meanwhile, he will play alongside fellow Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, as India gears up for an ODI series followed by T20Is against New Zealand from January 11 to 31.

