Shreyas Iyer Aims for Remarkable Comeback in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Shreyas Iyer, the Indian cricketer, is poised to make a comeback after a long hiatus due to a spleen injury sustained last October. He will represent Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Himachal Pradesh. However, his involvement in the upcoming series against New Zealand remains contingent upon meeting fitness standards.

The injury occurred during the third and final ODI match against Australia in Sydney, where Iyer suffered spleen laceration and internal bleeding, leading to hospitalization. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced his release in early November, marking the start of his rehabilitation journey.

A BCCI official from the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru confirmed that the 31-year-old managed to complete his first 50-overs RTP (return to play) match on January 2, 2026. He is scheduled to feature on January 6th in his second RTP match before receiving final fitness clearance. Meanwhile, he will play alongside fellow Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, as India gears up for an ODI series followed by T20Is against New Zealand from January 11 to 31.