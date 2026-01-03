Explosion Shakes Caracas: A Night of Panic
Multiple explosions and low-flying aircraft shook Caracas, Venezuela, around 2 am local time on Saturday. The government has not responded to these events, which prompted residents from various neighborhoods to take to the streets in confusion and fear.
- Country:
- Venezuela
In the early hours of Saturday, Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, was rattled by at least seven explosions and low-flying aircraft. The sounds echoed across the city around 2 am, stirring the residents from their sleep.
Despite the gravity of the situation, Venezuela's government has yet to provide any comment, leaving citizens in the dark regarding the cause and implications. The silence from the authorities is adding to the anxiety and uncertainty among the populace.
The panic was palpable as people in several neighborhoods flooded the streets, seeking answers and reassurance. From distant vantage points throughout Caracas, the activity could be observed, highlighting the widespread concern that touched multiple areas of the city.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Caracas
- explosions
- Venezuela
- government
- response
- aircraft
- neighborhoods
- panic
- street
- uncertainty
ALSO READ
At least 7 explosions and low-flying aircraft are heard in Venezuela's capital, Caracas, reports AP.
Jammu & Kashmir Fire Triggers Emergency Response in Kishtwar
Biman Bangladesh Expands Fleet with Boeing Aircraft
Contaminated Water Crisis in Indore: Emergency Response and Accountability
Russia Vows Response to Alleged Ukrainian Attack on Putin’s Residence