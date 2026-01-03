Explosion Shakes Caracas: A Night of Panic

In the early hours of Saturday, Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, was rattled by at least seven explosions and low-flying aircraft. The sounds echoed across the city around 2 am, stirring the residents from their sleep.

Despite the gravity of the situation, Venezuela's government has yet to provide any comment, leaving citizens in the dark regarding the cause and implications. The silence from the authorities is adding to the anxiety and uncertainty among the populace.

The panic was palpable as people in several neighborhoods flooded the streets, seeking answers and reassurance. From distant vantage points throughout Caracas, the activity could be observed, highlighting the widespread concern that touched multiple areas of the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)