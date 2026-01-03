Left Menu

Former Kerala Minister Antony Raju Convicted in Drug Evidence Tampering Case

Antony Raju, former Kerala transport minister, has been convicted by a court for tampering with evidence in a 1990 drug seizure case. The case involved 61.5 grams of hashish seized from an Australian citizen. Raju, then a junior lawyer, conspired with a court official to alter evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-01-2026 12:09 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 12:09 IST
Former Kerala Minister Antony Raju Convicted in Drug Evidence Tampering Case
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, a Kerala court found former state transport minister Antony Raju guilty of tampering with evidence in a 1990 drug seizure case. The current MLA of Janadhipathya Kerala Congress, aligned with LDF, was convicted by the Nedumangad Judicial First Class Magistrate.

The case involved the seizure of 61.5 grams of hashish from an Australian national at Thiruvananthapuram international airport. Raju, who represented the accused as a junior lawyer at the time, was implicated in a conspiracy to alter evidence alongside court official Jose.

This conviction comes after the initial accused, Andre Salvatore Cervelli, was acquitted by the Kerala High Court in 1991 due to doubts about the evidence's validity—specifically, the size of contraband-concealing innerwear.

TRENDING

1
Security Forces Strike Major Blow to Naxalite Insurgency in Chhattisgarh

Security Forces Strike Major Blow to Naxalite Insurgency in Chhattisgarh

 India
2
Explosive Tensions: Caracas Incident Draws Global Attention

Explosive Tensions: Caracas Incident Draws Global Attention

 Global
3
Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin’s Historic China Visit

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin’s Historic China Visit

 China
4
Debate Heats Up Over Gig Economy: Goyal Defends Flexible Model

Debate Heats Up Over Gig Economy: Goyal Defends Flexible Model

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026