Maha: Tribal girl inmate of govt-run hostel dies in Palghar

A nine-year-old girl inmate of a state-run hostel for tribal children in Palghar district of Maharashtra died due to some health complications, officials said on Sunday.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 10-07-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 19:02 IST
A nine-year-old girl inmate of a state-run hostel for tribal children in Palghar district of Maharashtra died due to some ''health complications'', officials said on Sunday. The deceased girl was a student of the ashram school-cum hostel in Talasari.

''She complained of some complications and was rushed to the Sub-District Hospital at Dahanu in a lifeless stage on Saturday. Even before her postmortem could be conducted, her body was sent to the JJ Hospital in Mumbai for autopsy as advised by the police. The JJ Hospital report stated that the girl died due to 'pulmonary consolidation','' said Aseema Mittal, Sub-Divisional Magistrate and IRDP (Integrated Rural Development Program) project officer.

After the girl's health deteriorated, authorities conducted a medical check-up of the inmates of the boarding school and found that 11 of them have viral fever-like symptoms. They were admitted to the local government hospital for treatment, the official said. A case of accidental death has been registered and further investigation is underway, said a Gholwad police station officer in Palghar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

