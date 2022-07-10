Left Menu

COVID-19: Delhi records 433 fresh cases, two deaths

The national capital on Sunday reported 433 fresh COVID-19 cases with two fatalities, the Delhi Health Department informed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 22:31 IST
COVID-19: Delhi records 433 fresh cases, two deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The national capital on Sunday reported 433 fresh COVID-19 cases with two fatalities, the Delhi Health Department informed. The positivity decreased to 2.96 per cent today as compared to 3.37 per cent on Saturday.

A total of 549 recoveries were reported. A total of 10016 COVID tests were conducted in the national capital in the last 24 hours, out of which 4607 were rapid antigen tests, taking the cumulative total of 39,2,22,651.

The vaccination drive reached a cumulative total of 1784391, out of which 41102 tests were done in the last 24 hours. The cumulative case positivity load reached 1,9,40,735 with a cumulative positivity rate of 4.95 per cent and a case fatality rate of 1.35 per cent.

291 containment zones were present on Sunday, the officials informed. (ANI)

