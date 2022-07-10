Left Menu

TN vaccinates 17.55 lakh people in 31st mega vax drive

The government said in view of the mass exercise held today, there would not be any vaccination camps held on Monday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-07-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 22:39 IST
Around 17.55 lakh people were inoculated against COVID-19 in the 31st Mega Vaccination exercise held in Tamil Nadu, the state health department said on Sunday.

The government vaccinated 17,55,364 people during the mass vaccination drive that was conducted through one lakh vaccination camps across the state.

As many as 3,53,000 beneficiaries received their first dose while 10,88,865 received the second dose. Nearly 3,13,499 beneficiaries received the precautionary booster dose, an official release said.

Following the exercise, 95.23 per cent of the people above the age of 18 years received the first dose and 87.25 per cent second dose, it said.

To those aged between 12-14 years, the government said 18,94,484 (89.32 per cent) received the first dose while 13,07,217 (61.63 per cent) received their second jab, the release said.

As many as 30,23,682 beneficiaries (90.37 per cent) aged between 15 and 17 years received the first dose while 25,05,819 (74.89 per cent) got the second dose.

Health care and frontline workers along with those people aged above 60 years comprising 18,05,929 (5.03 per cent) received the precautionary booster dose.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian inspected the vaccination exercise in Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukottai, Madurai, Virudhunagar, and Tenkasi. The government said in view of the mass exercise held today, there would not be any vaccination camps held on Monday.

