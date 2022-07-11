Left Menu

South Africa confirms third monkeypox case in tourist from Switzerland

Reuters | Capetown | Updated: 11-07-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 12:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • South Africa

South Africa has confirmed a third case of monkeypox, in a 42-year-old male tourist from Switzerland, the health department of the Limpopo province said.

The tourist, who is holidaying in South Africa, presented with symptoms including a rash, muscle ache and fatigue. His infection was confirmed as monkeypox by South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases. "Three contacts have already been identified and none of them have developed signs thus far," Limpopo health official Phophi Ramathuba said in a statement.

Earlier South Africa reported two monkeypox cases not linked to travel. Monkeypox is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions. It is endemic in parts of Africa, but not South Africa.

