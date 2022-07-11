Left Menu

EU to recommend 2nd COVID-19 booster for over-60s, top health official says

"Today ECDC and EMA will recommend an additional booster to protect the most vulnerable," said the commissioner, Stella Kyriakides, referring to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the European Medicines Agency. The agencies are set to issue a joint statement at 0900 GMT on Monday.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 11-07-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 13:53 IST
EU to recommend 2nd COVID-19 booster for over-60s, top health official says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European Union health agencies will recommend on Monday a second COVID-19 booster for everyone above 60 amid a new spike in infections and hospitalizations across Europe, the EU health commissioner said. "Today ECDC and EMA will recommend an additional booster to protect the most vulnerable," said the commissioner, Stella Kyriakides, referring to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the European Medicines Agency.

The agencies are set to issue a joint statement at 0900 GMT on Monday. "It is crucial that everyone above 60 and all vulnerable persons come forth for a second booster dose as quickly as possible," Kyriakides said in a statement.

EU health agencies have since April recommended a second booster only for those older than 80 and the most vulnerable. The new recommendation is expected to facilitate national decisions to speed up vaccination campaigns, which have been slowing to nearly a halt in recent months.

"We need to act now to boost the protection of citizens at risk over the summer months," Kyriakides said. She noted that vaccines currently available for boosters, such as Pfizer's and Moderna's, are "highly effective in reducing severe COVID."

It is however unclear how effective they are at preventing infections from the newest COVID-19 Omicron sub-variants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022