MP: 70-year-old woman with comorbidities dies of COVID-19 in Indore

PTI | Indore | Updated: 11-07-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 15:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 70-year-old woman has succumbed to the coronavirus infection in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a health official said on Monday.

The woman was admitted in hospital with a serious anemic condition and later contracted coronavirus, leading to her death on Sunday, COVID-19 nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar said.

''She was suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and other ailments. She had taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine,'' Malakar added.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) BS Saitya said cases were on the rise in Indore of late but a majority of the patients were asymptomatic.

Indore district's caseload increased by 70 in the last 24 hours to touch 2,09,203, while 1,464 persons have died so far, as per official data.

