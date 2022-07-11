4 Covid cases in Nagaland

Nagaland recorded four new Covid-19 cases on Monday, one more than the previous day, taking the tally to 35,550, the health department said.

Two persons each were afflicted with the disease in Dimapur and Kohima districts. Fifty-six samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a health official said.

There are 33 active cases and five patients -- three in Dimapur and two in Peren – recuperated, taking the recoveries to 33,260.

The toll remained at 762 as there were no more deaths, he said.

Around 18.4 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the state till Sunday, the official said.

