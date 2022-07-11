Left Menu

Omysha the elephant dies at Zurich zoo days after her brother

A second elephant has died from elephant herpes at Zurich Zoo, staff there said on Monday, less than two weeks after the same virus claimed her brother. Omysha, an eight-year-old Asian elephant, died on Sunday night despite receiving anti-viral drugs and blood plasma infusions, zoo spokesperson Pascal Marty said. Omysha's sister Chandra and mother Indi were given time to say goodbye to her, an important consideration in animals with strong social ties, he added.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 11-07-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 18:33 IST
Omysha the elephant dies at Zurich zoo days after her brother
  • Country:
  • United States

A second elephant has died from elephant herpes at Zurich Zoo, staff there said on Monday, less than two weeks after the same virus claimed her brother. Omysha, an eight-year-old Asian elephant, died on Sunday night despite receiving anti-viral drugs and blood plasma infusions, zoo spokesperson Pascal Marty said.

Omysha's sister Chandra and mother Indi were given time to say goodbye to her, an important consideration in animals with strong social ties, he added. Two-year-old brother Umesh died from the same virus at the end of June.

"It's very sad that Omysha has died. Our staff did everything we could for her, but unfortunately they weren't able to save her," Marty said. "It's a very emotional time - the staff live and work with the animals, see the births and deaths, and they really get to know them."

Nearly all elephants carry the elephant herpes virus latently, which means they do not show any symptoms and it cannot be detected in tests. The disease particularly affects young elephants, whose immune system is not mature enough to produce antibodies to fight it.

Pathologists have begun examining Omysha to better understand the virus and develop better treatment methods, the zoo said. The zoo said there were no other acute cases of herpes in its six other elephants, though staff were keeping a close eye on the youngest, a five-year-old called Ruwani.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022