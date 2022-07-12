Left Menu

'I have tested positive for COVID-19', says TN CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said he has tested positive for covid-19 and has isolated himself.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-07-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 18:04 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said he has tested positive for covid-19 and has isolated himself.

''Today, I experienced mild fatigue. When tested, the result was positive for COVID-19. I have hence isolated myself,'' he said on his twitter handle. Stalin appealed to the people to wear face masks, ensure appropriate vaccination and be safe.

