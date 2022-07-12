Delhi records 400 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate 2.92%

Delhi on Tuesday recorded 400 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.92 per cent and one more fatality, according to the health department.

With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 19,41,415 while the death toll rose to 26,285, the bulletin said.

The new cases came out of 8,548 tests conducted the previous day, it said.

Delhi had on Monday reported 280 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.21 per cent. No new deaths were logged.

On Sunday, the national capital had recorded 433 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.96 per cent and two deaths.

Of the 9,471 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, only 119 were occupied on Tuesday. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres are lying vacant, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 1,960, up from 1,942 the previous day. As many as 1,457 patients are under home isolation, it said.

There are 261 containment zones in the national capital, it added.

The national capital has reported a few cases of the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have asked people not to panic as these sub-variants do not cause severe infection.

The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

