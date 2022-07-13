Left Menu

China reports 338 new COVID cases for July 12 vs 424 a day

Shanghai reported five new local symptomatic cases, compared with five a day earlier, and 50 local asymptomatic cases versus 54 the previous day, local government data showed. All Shanghai cases were reported in quarantined areas.

China reported 338 new COVID-19 infections on July 12, of which 98 were symptomatic and 240 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. That is compared with 424 new cases a day earlier, 107 symptomatic and 317 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were zero new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Tuesday, mainland China had confirmed 226,909 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported no new local symptomatic cases, compared with none a day earlier, and no local asymptomatic cases versus zero the previous day, the local government said. Shanghai reported five new local symptomatic cases, compared with five a day earlier, and 50 local asymptomatic cases versus 54 the previous day, local government data showed.

All Shanghai cases were reported in quarantined areas.

