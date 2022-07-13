Left Menu

Delhi logs 490 fresh COVID-19 cases, three deaths

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 22:59 IST
Delhi on Wednesday logged 490 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.16 per cent and three more deaths, according to data shared by the health department here.

With the fresh infections and fatalities, the capital's caseload increased to 19,41,905 and the death toll climbed to 26,288, the health department bulletin said.

The fresh infections came out of 15,495 COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago, it said.

Delhi on Tuesday recorded 400 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.92 per cent and one more fatality.

The city reported 280 cases with a positivity rate of 4.21 per cent and no death on Monday.

Of the 9,494 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, only 115 were occupied on Wednesday. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres are lying vacant, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 1,966, up from 1,960 the previous day. As many as 1,380 patients are under home isolation, it said.

There are 253 containment zones in the national capital, it added.

The national capital has reported a few cases of the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have asked people not to panic as these sub-variants do not cause severe infection.

The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

