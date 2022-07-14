Left Menu

Japan warns of COVID surge, Tokyo raises alert level

The Japanese capital marked 16,662 new cases on Thursday. In his first news conference since former premier Shinzo Abe was killed and after the ruling coalition won an election on Sunday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the highest level of caution was needed.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 14-07-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 16:06 IST
Japan warns of COVID surge, Tokyo raises alert level
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan warned on Thursday that a new wave of COVID infections appeared to be spreading rapidly and urged people to take special care ahead of an approaching long weekend and school summer vacations. Tokyo's 16,878 new cases on Wednesday were the highest since February, while the nationwide tally rose above 90,000, in a recent surge of COVID-19 infections to levels unseen since early this year. The Japanese capital marked 16,662 new cases on Thursday.

In his first news conference since former premier Shinzo Abe was killed and after the ruling coalition won an election on Sunday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the highest level of caution was needed. "The coronavirus is spreading throughout the nation and through all age groups," he said, urging people to make sure they got their booster shots - especially those in their 20s and 30s, whose vaccination rate is lagging.

"With summer vacations coming up, the interaction between all generations will be increasing." Additional steps included making fourth shots available to a wider range of people and establishing free testing sites at railway stations and airports, he said.

"At this point, the number of seriously ill and deaths are still low. But the number of hospital beds in use, although low at this point, is on the rise," Kishida said. But he added that no restrictions on movement were needed yet and he had no immediate plans to tighten border controls above the current level, which - with tourists limited to small group tours - remain among the strictest in the world.

Some experts are warning that cases could rise sharply over the next few weeks. The capital raised its alert level to the highest tier. The BA.5 variant accounts for more than half of the new cases.

"Tomorrow, we will hold a meeting ... to decide on measures to be taken this summer," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told a meeting earlier on Thursday, adding that the gathering would weigh expert opinion and the nationwide trend. Kishida also paid tribute to Abe, slain at an election campaign rally last Friday by an unemployed man with a homemade gun, adding that he felt there were faults in the security for Abe.

"Abe has many great legacies to his name across a wide variety of issues," he said. "This includes taking on the heavy responsibility of being premier for our country with outstanding leadership and action over the course of eight years and eight months - the longest in modern history - when in the midst of domestic and global tension."

He said Japan would hold a state funeral for him in the autumn. The last state funeral for a former prime minister was for Shigeru Yoshida in 1967.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
3
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022