Left Menu

Govt issues guidelines for COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V precaution dose

The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written a letter to all the states and union territories' chief secretaries and administrators over the precaution dose for COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 20:11 IST
Govt issues guidelines for COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V precaution dose
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Shalini Bhardwaj The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written a letter to all the states and union territories' chief secretaries and administrators over the precaution dose for COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V.

The letter came after the Health Ministry received queries regarding the availability of the Sputnik V vaccine for precaution dose. The Centre has expressed concern over the uptake of Sputnik V Precaution dose and has written to suggest the states and UTs to increase the uptake.

"This is in reference to the queries being received by this ministry regarding the precaution those of his Sputnik V. It has also been observed that uptake of precaution dose of a Sputnik V is only 0.5 per cent of those who are due for it," the letter reads. "Reference may be made to an email sent to all States and UTs on May 5, 2022, wherein it was mentioned that beneficiaries who have received two doses both second and precaution dose using Sputnik V (Component 1) in Private COVID vaccination centres (CVCs) after completion of nine months or 39 weeks," it said.

On the basis of reducing the gap between the COVID second dose and precaution dose from nine weeks to six, Bhushan mentioned that "Further in view of the recent order dated July 6, 2022, the interval between the second dose and precaution dose has now been reduced to 6 months or 26 weeks for all vaccines." The actions that may be considered regarding the availability of Sputnik V (component 1) include, "Private CVCs, which were providing SputnikV vaccine may reach out to the due beneficiaries to receive the due doses both (second and precaution dose)."

"Targeted communication may be established for the due beneficiaries of the precaution dose of Sputnik V," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
3
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022