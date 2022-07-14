Left Menu

COVID-19: J&K reports 165 new cases

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-07-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 21:15 IST
Jammu and Kashmir reported 165 new Covid cases on Thursday, taking the infection tally to 4,56,456, officials said.

Of the new cases, 112 were reported from the Jammu division and 53 from the Kashmir valley, they said.

The death toll stands at 4,758.

No Covid-related death was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

There are 815 active cases of Covid in the Union Territory, while the overall recoveries have reached 4,50,883, they added.

There are 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

