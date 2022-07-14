Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh records 422 fresh COVID-19 cases, one death

Himachal Pradesh on Thursday recorded 422 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise in recent days, officials said, adding that the death toll increased to 4,126 as one more person succumbed to the viral disease, officials said. The state recorded as many as 2,010 new cases in eight days since last Thursday.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 14-07-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 21:22 IST
Himachal Pradesh on Thursday recorded 422 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise in recent days, officials said, adding that the death toll increased to 4,126 as one more person succumbed to the viral disease, officials said. They said the fresh cases came out of 3,732 samples that were tested. In the latest fatality, a 45-year-old woman died due to the disease in Chamba district. The state recorded as many as 2,010 new cases in eight days since last Thursday. With this, the state's COVID-19 tally climbed to 2,88,915, officials said.

The highest 124 fresh cases were reported in Kangra, followed by 67 in Chamba, 69 in Shimla, 36 in Mandi, 28 in Sirmaur, 26 in Hamirpur, 22 in Kullu, 20 in Bilaspur, 14 in Solan, ten in Una, five in Kinnaur and one in Lahaul-Spiti, they added.

There are 1,810 active cases in Himachal Pradesh, up from 1,580 on Wednesday, the officials said.

The highest 424 active cases are in Kangra, followed by 371 in Chamba, 221 in Shimla, 165 in Mandi, 128 in Kullu, 124 in Sirmaur, 102 in Hamirpur, 89 in Bilaspur, 87 in Solan, 46 in Una, 37 in Kinnaur and 16 in Lahaul-Spiti, they added.

As many as 191 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the number of recoveries to 2,82,960, they said. PTI DJI SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

