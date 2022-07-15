Left Menu

Sikkim reports 70 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 15-07-2022 00:55 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 00:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Sikkim reported 70 more COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 39,675, while the death toll mounted to 459 with one fresh fatality, the health department said in a bulletin on Thursday.

The northeastern state now has 359 active cases, while 38,091 people have recovered from the disease, and 766 others migrated out.

Sikkim has tested 339 samples for COVID-19 since Wednesday, the bulletin said.

