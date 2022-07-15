Left Menu

China reports 533 new COVID cases for July 14 vs 366 a day earlier

Shanghai reported six new local symptomatic cases, compared with five a day earlier, and 39 local asymptomatic cases versus 42 the previous day, local government data showed. All the Shanghai cases were reported in quarantined areas.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 15-07-2022 06:42 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 06:42 IST
China reports 533 new COVID cases for July 14 vs 366 a day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

China reported 533 new COVID-19 infections on July 14, of which 113 were symptomatic and 420 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday. That is compared with 366 new cases a day earlier, of which 121 were symptomatic and 245 were asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were zero new deaths, the same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Thursday, mainland China had confirmed 227,143 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported no new local symptomatic cases, compared with none a day earlier, and zero local asymptomatic cases versus zero the previous day, the local government said. Shanghai reported six new local symptomatic cases, compared with five a day earlier, and 39 local asymptomatic cases versus 42 the previous day, local government data showed.

All the Shanghai cases were reported in quarantined areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
3
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022