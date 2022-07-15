DMK workers offer prayers at ancient Shiva temple in Kerala for CM Stalin's recovery

Special prayers were offered at an ancient Lord Shiva temple in Kerala for the speedy recovery of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who has been admitted to a Chennai hospital after being infected with COVID-19.

DMK workers led by its district leader Gopakumar visited the temple in Ettumanoor near here on Thursday and offered a special worship to invoke the Lord's blessings on the TN Chief Minister.

A ''Ksheera Dhara'' (an offering made to Lord Shiva, in which milk is poured on the shivling) and ''Mritunjaya Homam'' (performed to please Lord Shiva to relieve one from illness) were performed for Stalin, Gopakumar said on Friday.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, who tested positive for coronavirus on July 12, was on Thursday admitted to a hospital in Chennai for investigations and observation.

