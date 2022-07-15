Left Menu

Arunachal reports 43 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 64,835

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 15-07-2022 11:13 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 11:13 IST
Arunachal reports 43 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 64,835
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally mounted to 64,835 on Friday as 43 more people tested positive for the virus, a senior health department official said.

The state had recorded 45 cases on Thursday, the highest single-day spike in a fortnight.

The death toll, however, remained unchanged at 296, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh, which remained Covid-free for the last couple of months, has been witnessing a surge in cases since July 1, Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region reported 14 new infections, followed by eight in Namsai district, seven in Lohit, and four each from Lower Dibang Valley and Lower Subansiri district.

The state now has 222 active cases, while 64,317 patients have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

A total of 12,77,972 samples have thus far been tested for COVID-19, Jampa added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
3
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022