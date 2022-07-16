Japan daily COVID infections exceed 110,000 to hit record -Jiji
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 16-07-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 15:22 IST
Japan's daily COVID-19 infections hit a record of more than 110,000, Jiji news agency reported on Saturday.
Faced with a seventh COVID wave, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday urged the public to exercise maximum vigilance.
