Sikkim reports 108 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 17-07-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 17:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 39,984 as 108 people tested positive for the infection while one new fatality pushed the death toll to 461, a health department bulletin said on Sunday.

East Sikkim district reported 60 new cases followed by 25 in West Sikkim and 23 in South Sikkim district.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate is 23 per cent as 108 infections were detected out of 464 samples tested.

The Himalayan state now has 537 active COVID-19 cases, while 38,218 persons have recovered from the disease and 768 others have migrated to other states, it said.

The state had reported 116 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

A total of 3,46,087 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, the bulletin added.

