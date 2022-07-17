Covid: 249 new cases in Punjab

Punjab recorded 249 fresh Covid cases that pushed the infection tally to 7,66,334 on Sunday, according to a medical bulletin.

The death toll reached 17,794 after one person in Hoshiarpur district died due to the infection, the bulletin said.

Of the fresh cases, 59 were reported from Mohali, 35 from Bathinda and 31 from Ludhiana, it said.

There were 1,603 active COVID-19 cases in Punjab. With 133 more patients recuperating from the disease, the overall recoveries has reached 7,46,937, the bulletin said.

Chandigarh reported 85 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its tally to 94,933 in the Union Territory. The death toll remained unchanged at 1,165, it said.

The number of active cases stands at 524, the bulletin said.

