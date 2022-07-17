Left Menu

Nagaland reports five fresh COVID-19 cases, one more fatality

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 17-07-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 20:54 IST
Nagaland reports five fresh COVID-19 cases, one more fatality
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland on Sunday reported five new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 35,603, while the death toll mounted to 764 with one more fatality, a health department official said.

State capital Kohima district reported all the fresh infections, he said.

Nagaland now has 59 active cases, while 33,283 people have recovered from the disease, and 1,497 patients migrated to other states.

The state has conducted 4,75,678 sample tests so far.

It has administered a total of 18,44,014 doses of Covid vaccines till Saturday, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the Best Deals

Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the ...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health minister; UK weekly COVID-19 infections rise, booster jab programme announced and more

Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health ministe...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos and more

Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, ...

 Global
4
Culture of garnering votes through freebies 'very dangerous' for country: PM Modi while inaugurating Bundelkhand expy in UP

Culture of garnering votes through freebies 'very dangerous' for country: PM...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022