Left Menu

EU signs COVID-19 therapeutic procurement deal with Gilead

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 19-07-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 16:01 IST
EU signs COVID-19 therapeutic procurement deal with Gilead
European Commission Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission said on Tuesday that it had signed a joint procurement contract for an antiviral treatment for patients with COVID-19 with Gilead Sciences Inc. The European Union executive said it was the second contract for this therapeutic, the first having ended in April.

It added in a statement that 22 EU member states and countries are participating in the joint procurement, under which they can purchase up to 2,250,000 vials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022