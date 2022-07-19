Left Menu

UK says over 1 million health service workers to get pay rise between 4.5% and 9.3%

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-07-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 20:59 IST
  • United Kingdom

Over one million staff at Britain's National Health Service (NHS) will receive pay increases of between 4.5% and 9.3%, the health ministry said on Tuesday, as part of annual pay decisions for public sector workers.

Eligible NHS dentists and doctors will receive a 4.5% pay rise, while 1 million NHS staff, including nurses, paramedics and midwives, will get a pay rise of at least 1,400 pounds ($1,684) with lowest earners getting up to 9.3%. ($1 = 0.8315 pounds)

