UK says over 1 million health service workers to get pay rise between 4.5% and 9.3%
Reuters | London | Updated: 19-07-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 20:59 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Over one million staff at Britain's National Health Service (NHS) will receive pay increases of between 4.5% and 9.3%, the health ministry said on Tuesday, as part of annual pay decisions for public sector workers.
Eligible NHS dentists and doctors will receive a 4.5% pay rise, while 1 million NHS staff, including nurses, paramedics and midwives, will get a pay rise of at least 1,400 pounds ($1,684) with lowest earners getting up to 9.3%. ($1 = 0.8315 pounds)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- health ministry
- National Health Service
Advertisement