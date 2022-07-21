Left Menu

Assam adds 830 new COVID-19 cases, highest since Feb 3

On February 3, it had reported 1,019 new cases out of 33,489 samples that were tested.Assam now has 5,243 active cases, while a total of 7,19,241 people have recovered from the disease so far, the NHM said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 21-07-2022 11:03 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 11:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam logged 830 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since February 3, pushing the tally to 7,32,492, the National Health Mission (NHM) said. During the last 24 hours, two persons died due to the infection - one each in Jorhat and Nalbari - it said. The death toll stands at 8,008. The state's positivity rate rose to 10.85 percent, as 7,651 samples were tested on Wednesday. On February 3, it reported 1,019 new cases out of 33,489 samples that were tested.

Assam now has 5,243 active cases, while a total of 7,19,241 people have recovered from the disease so far, the NHM said. Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, reported 37 fresh cases, followed by Baksa (84), Sonitpur (71), and Dibrugarh (57).

Altogether, 4,74,99,631 doses of vaccines have been administered in the state till Wednesday, the NHM added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

