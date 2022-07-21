Left Menu

Odisha logs 1,196 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-07-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 13:07 IST
Odisha logs 1,196 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,03,191 on Thursday as 1,196 more people, including 169 children, tested positive for the infection, 74 more than the previous day, a health bulletin said.

With the fresh infections, the state registered the highest single-day spike since February 12, when 1,539 cases were recorded.

The daily positivity rate was at 5.18 percent as 23,078 samples were tested for COVID-19.

Khurda district, where the state capital Bhubaneswar is located, reported the highest number of fresh cases at 312, followed by Sundargarh (174) and Cuttack (109).

The number of active cases climbed to 7,093, of which 2,218 are in Khurda.

The toll remained unchanged at 9,130 as no fresh fatality was recorded. Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

A total of 12,86,915 people have recovered from the disease thus far, including 804 in the last 24 hours, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022