Puducherry registers 232 new COVID-19 cases

Director of Health G Sriramulu in a bulletin said, the 232 coronavirus cases were reported after examination of 2,952 samples in the last 24 hours ending 10 am today.The 232 cases comprised 180 in Puducherry region, 38 in Karaikal, 13 in Yanam and one in Mahe.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 21-07-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 19:08 IST
Puducherry posted 232 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 1,69,585, a senior official of Department of Health said on Thursday. Director of Health G Sriramulu in a bulletin said, the 232 coronavirus cases were reported after examination of 2,952 samples in the last 24 hours ending 10 am today.

The 232 cases comprised 180 in Puducherry region, 38 in Karaikal, 13 in Yanam and one in Mahe. While 248 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, the overall recoveries were 1,66,362. The Director said there was no fresh fatality today and death toll remained at 1,963. The Health Department has so far examined 23,30,274 samples and of them, 19,70,979 were found to be negative. Sriramulu said the test positivity rate during the last 24 hours was 7.86 per cent and the fatality and recovery rates were 1.16 per cent and 98.10 per cent, respectively. The Health Department has so far administered 17,71,235 doses which comprised 9,75,687 first doses, 7,49,001 second doses and 46,547 booster doses, the Director said.

