Assam logs 720 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more fatalities

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 22-07-2022 09:50 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 09:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam registered 720 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 7,33,212, while the death count mounted to 8,010 with two more fatalities, the National Health Mission (NHM) said in a bulletin. The positivity rate marginally declined to 10.83 percent, with 6,651 samples being tested since Thursday. Assam had logged 830 fresh cases and two deaths the previous day.

Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, reported 46 new infections, followed by Goalpara (63), Dibrugarh (54), and Baksa (51), the bulletin said.

A total of 4,76,29,657 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state thus far, the bulletin added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

