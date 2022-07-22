Left Menu

Sikkim reports 276 new COVID-19 cases, one more fatality

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 22-07-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 15:26 IST
Sikkim reported 276 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and one patient died of the infection, a health department bulletin said.

The tally now stood at 40,923, while the toll rose to 466, it said.

The state had reported 214 new cases on Thursday.

Sikkim now has 1,150 active cases, while 38,534 people have recovered from the disease. Altogether 773 patients have migrated to other states.

The Himalayan state has conducted 1,910 sample tests in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of tests done so far to 3,52,171.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate in Sikkim stood at 14.45 per cent.

