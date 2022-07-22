Left Menu

Hospitalisation, death rates low despite rise in Covid cases due to vaccination, Lok Sabha told

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 18:56 IST
The COVID-19 case trajectory in some states is witnessing an upward trend since May but hospitalisation and death rates are low which can be attributed to immunisation efforts across India, the Lok Sabha was told Friday.

Such ''waxing and waning course of infection trajectory are not unusual for pandemics due to novel pathogens'', said Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar in reply to whether the government has conducted any study to find out the reasons for such a rise in cases.

A number of factors, including unexposed and immunocompromised population, change in virus characteristics and waning immunity, tend to contribute to such phenomenon, she said.

''The current surge is associated with a lower rate of hospitalisation and deaths, which may be attributed to considerable efforts made towards COVID-19 immunization across the country,'' Pawar said in her written reply.

As of July 19, 2022, a total of 200.34 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to beneficiaries above 12 years of age. To reach out to the unvaccinated population, a communication strategy has been framed which is implemented by all states and Union Territories to raise awareness about the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and address complacency, vaccine hesitancy as well as sustain vaccine confidence, Pawar said.

The Har Ghar Dastak 2.0 Campaign is implemented across the country from June 1 to July 31 to vaccinate those aged 60 and above due for the second dose and eligible for precaution dose through a door-to-door campaign.

The Union Health Ministry provides requisite support to states to enhance their preparedness and response capacities against COVID-19, Pawar said.

To better prepare India against public health emergencies, the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission has been launched with a Rs 64,180 crore outlay to enhance the capacity of primary, secondary and tertiary health care facilities and institutes, she said.

