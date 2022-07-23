China's leaders, Communist Party officials vaccinated against COVID-19 - official
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 23-07-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 14:00 IST
- Country:
- China
Leaders of China's government and the Communist Party have been vaccinated against COVID-19 with vaccines made in China, a health official said on Saturday.
Zeng Yixin, deputy head of China's National Health Commission, made the remarks at a press conference, without identifying the political leaders he mentioned.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Communist Party
- China
- National Health Commission
Advertisement