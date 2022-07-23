Left Menu

Mumbai logs 266 COVID-19 cases, one fatality; active tally at 1,855

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-07-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 19:47 IST
Mumbai logs 266 COVID-19 cases, one fatality; active tally at 1,855
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai on Saturday recorded 266 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality, taking the tally to 11,22,674 and the toll to 19,638, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

Only 26 new patients were symptomatic, it said.

The city has been reporting less than 300 daily coronavirus infections for more than a week. The day before, it had logged 299 cases and one death.

As per a bulletin issued by the city civic body, at least 10,406 swab samples were tested during the day, raising the total number of tests done so far to 1,77,54,854.

The count of recoveries rose to 11,01,181 after 281 patients recovered from the infection in the metropolis, leaving the city with 1,855 active cases with a recovery rate of 98 per cent, the civic body said.

The overall growth rate of infections has improved to 0.024 per cent for the period between July 16 and July 22, the BMC release stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

 Global
2
Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

 Mexico
3
Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

 India
4
Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022