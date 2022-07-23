Left Menu

Biden's physician: president's COVID conditions continue to improve

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-07-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 21:29 IST
Biden's physician: president's COVID conditions continue to improve
President Joe Biden's COVID-19 symptoms continue to improve and now include "less troublesome" sore throat, runny nose, loose cough and body aches, his physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, said in a memo on Saturday.

Biden's lungs remain clear and his oxygen saturation "continues to be excellent on room air," the doctor said.

Biden most likely has the BA5 variant, O'Connor said.

