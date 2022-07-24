Left Menu

82 fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 24-07-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 19:10 IST
Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 65,313 on Sunday as 82 more people tested positive for the infection, the highest single-day spike this month, a senior health official said.

The state had recorded 80 new cases on Saturday.

The northeastern state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 296 as no fresh fatality was recorded in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh, which remained COVID-free for the last couple of months, has been witnessing a surge in fresh cases since July 1, much like some other parts of the country, the SSO said.

The Capital Complex region reported the highest number of new cases at 18, followed by Namsai (16) and Lower Subansiri (nine).

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 363 active cases, while 64,654 people have recuperated from the disease thus far, including 37 on Saturday, he said, adding that the recovery rate stands at 98.99 per cent.

The state has so far tested over 12.80 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 331 on Saturday.

Over 17.77 lakh people have been inoculated with coronavirus vaccines, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dr Dimong Padung said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

