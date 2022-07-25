Left Menu

Two more Japanese Encephalitis deaths in Assam, toll rise to 41

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 25-07-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 19:42 IST
Two more Japanese Encephalitis deaths in Assam, toll rise to 41
  • Country:
  • India

Two more persons died of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Assam on Monday, taking the toll to 41 this month, according to a release issued by the National Health Mission.

The state reported 14 new JE cases during the day, taking the tally to 266 this month.

Both the deaths were reported from Hailakandi district.

Three fresh cases were reported from Bishwanath and Nagaon, two each from Sonitpur and Dhemaji along with one each from Bongaigaon, Darrang, Golaghat and Hojai districts.

The state had reported no new JE case or death on Sunday.

All the districts have formed a District Rapid Response team on Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and JE.

The Standard Operating Procedures and guidelines communicated by the National Health Mission, Assam are being followed by all the districts for AES/JE case detection, management and referral.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
4
Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022