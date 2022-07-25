Left Menu

Odisha govt waves NMMC's over Rs 61 lakh dues

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-07-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 21:21 IST
Odisha govt waves NMMC's over Rs 61 lakh dues
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government on Monday decided to wave Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's (NMMC) over Rs 61 lakh payment for hiring the Odisha Bhawan Mumbai during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NMMC had hired the Odisha Bhawan in Mumbai for lodging of doctors and medical staff engaged in COVID-19 duty.

This fee has been waived on the orders of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, an official at the CMO said, adding that the doctors were using eight rooms on the fourth floor and dormitory from April 12, 2021 to November 27, 2021 in Odisha Bhawan.

The Odisha government had earlier also waived NMMC's Rs 2 crore dues during the first wave of the pandemic, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
4
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022