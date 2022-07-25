Odisha govt waves NMMC's over Rs 61 lakh dues

The Odisha government on Monday decided to wave Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's (NMMC) over Rs 61 lakh payment for hiring the Odisha Bhawan Mumbai during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NMMC had hired the Odisha Bhawan in Mumbai for lodging of doctors and medical staff engaged in COVID-19 duty.

This fee has been waived on the orders of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, an official at the CMO said, adding that the doctors were using eight rooms on the fourth floor and dormitory from April 12, 2021 to November 27, 2021 in Odisha Bhawan.

The Odisha government had earlier also waived NMMC's Rs 2 crore dues during the first wave of the pandemic, the official said.

