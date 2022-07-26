Left Menu

Shenzhen reports 4 symptomatic, 15 asymptomatic COVID cases for July 25

Reuters | Shenzhen | Updated: 26-07-2022 06:14 IST
Shenzhen reports 4 symptomatic, 15 asymptomatic COVID cases for July 25
China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 19 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Monday, down from 21 a day earlier, official data showed on Tuesday.

Of Monday's local infections, four were confirmed to be symptomatic, while 15 were asymptomatic, the Shenzhen Health Commission said. Of the new Shenzhen cases, all except two were found in quarantined areas.

