5,25,997 Covid deaths reported in India till Jul 23: Govt

Responding to a question, Pawar said the government maintains data of total cases and deaths due to COVID -19 as reported by states and Union Territories. ''As on July 23, 2022, a total of 5,25,997 deaths due to COVID-19 (including those of doctors and healthcare workers) have been reported in the country.

''Disaggregated data on deaths due to COVID-19 by profession or otherwise is not maintained centrally,'' she said in a written reply.

Under the 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP): Insurance Scheme for Health Care Workers Fighting COVID-19', the government has provided insurance of Rs 50 lakhs to health care providers, including community and private health workers, who may have been in direct contact of Covid patients and may be at risk of being impacted by this or due to accidental death on account of Covid-related duty, the minister said. The minister said private hospital staff/retired/ volunteer/local urban bodies/contract/daily wage/ad-hoc/outsourced staff requisitioned by states/central hospitals/autonomous hospitals of central/states/UTs, AIIMS & Institute of National Importance (INI)/hospitals of central ministries specifically drafted for care of COVID-19 patients are also covered under the PMGKP. The implementation of the schemes is primarily coordinated at state level, Pawar said.

The PMGKP insurance scheme has been extended. Further, in pursuance of the Supreme Court Judgement dated June 30, 2021, the government through the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued guidelines to provide for ex-gratia assistance to kin of the deceased of Covid, the minister said.

NDMA has recommended an amount of Rs 50,000 as ex-gratia, subject to cause of death certified as COVID-19. The ex-gratia assistance is provided by states from the State Disaster Response Fund, she said in the written reply.

