China reports 703 new COVID cases for July 26 vs 976 day earlier

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 27-07-2022 06:42 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 06:42 IST
China reported 703 new coronavirus cases for July 26, of which 120 were symptomatic and 583 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. That compared with 976 new cases a day earlier - 148 symptomatic and 828 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, leaving the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of July 26, mainland China had confirmed 229,066 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported no new local cases, the same as the previous day, the local government said. Shanghai reported two new local symptomatic cases, compared with four a day earlier, and 14 local asymptomatic case, versus 15 the previous day, local government data showed.

One case in Shanghai was reported outside quarantined areas, compared with three a day before. The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported four new local infections, compared with 19 a day earlier, one of which was symptomatic.

All of the cases in Shenzhen were found in quarantined areas.

