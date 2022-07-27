Ladakh reports 21 new Covid cases
- Country:
- India
Ladakh has reported 21 fresh cases of COVID-19, raising the infection tally to 28,821, officials said on Wednesday.
All the cases were reported from Leh district, they said.
So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, they said.
The are 150 active Covid cases in Ladakh, including 141 in Leh and nine in Kargil.
A total of 23 people were discharged from hospitals -- 21 from Leh and two from Kargil -- and the total number of recoveries stands at 28,443, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Covid
- Leh district
- Ladakh
- Kargil
ALSO READ
China reports 424 new COVID cases for July 11 vs 429 a day earlier
Unnerved Shanghai residents brave stifling heat for mass COVID tests
Asian shares decline on Wall St slump, China COVID worries
China stocks fall on COVID worries, Hong Kong hits near 1-month low
Health News Summary Roundup: U.S. CDC plans to improve international air contact tracing data collection; Italy to start administering second COVID booster to over-60s and more