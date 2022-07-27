WHO confirms two more Marburg virus cases in Ghana, says official
Reuters | Accra | Updated: 27-07-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 19:37 IST
- Country:
- Ghana
The World Health Organization has confirmed another two cases of Marburg virus in Ghana, a senior official said on Wednesday, two weeks after the country reported its outbreak of the highly infectious Ebola-like disease.
"We have two additional cases," doctor Soce Fall told journalists.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Marburg
- The World Health Organization
- Ghana
Advertisement