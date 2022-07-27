Left Menu

Mizoram logs 169 new COVID-19 cases, one fresh fatality

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 27-07-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 21:03 IST
Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,32,080 on Wednesday as 169 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the toll to 709, a health official said.

The state had reported 197 cases on Tuesday.

Mizoram now has 770 active cases, while 2,30,601 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 160 in the last 24 hours.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 20.97 per cent from 25.29 per cent on the previous day as 806 samples were tested for COVID-19.

A total of 7.26 lakh people have been fully vaccinated to date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

