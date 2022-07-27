Left Menu

Telangana logs 852 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-07-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 22:51 IST
Telangana logs 852 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana on Wednesday continued to witness a spike in new COVID-19 cases with 852 fresh infections being reported, pushing the overall caseload to 8,16,531.

Hyderabad district recorded the highest number of cases with 358, followed by neighbouring Medchal Malkajgiri (63) and Ranga Reddy (57).

A Health Department bulletin said 640 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,07,505.

The recovery rate stood at 98.89 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 36,764 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 4,915.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022